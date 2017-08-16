Mesa hopes new facility will attract aerospace business

The City of Mesa is hoping a new facility will attract aerospace business.

A groundbreaking ceremony was held Wednesday for Longbow Gateway One, a 150,000-square foot speculative industrial facility designed to attract aerospace and defense businesses to the Falcon Field District.

"Longbow Gateway One will be an excellent addition to Mesa," Mayor John Giles said. "The decision by Opus Development Company to bring a new industrial facility for aerospace and defense companies to the Falcon Field District is a great endorsement of our business-friendly environment."

The development will sit adjacent to Boeing’s two million square foot manufacturing facility, Falcon Field Airport and the Loop 202, providing easy access to all parts of the valley.

“This is an exciting step towards the future of the Falcon Field District. The City of Mesa is committed to being a business-friendly community and to attracting top flight companies to our city,” Vice Mayor and District 5 Councilmember David Luna said. “This facility will check all the boxes companies look for and will be a tremendous addition to Mesa.”

In addition to aerospace and defense businesses, Opus Development Company L.L.C., investor and developer of the project, is also targeting light assembly, distribution, general industrial, storage, food and e-commerce businesses as future tenants.

“This strategic location within Longbow Business Park is ideally suited to capitalize on the consistently steady demand we have seen in the southeast valley across a variety of industries, especially aerospace and defense,” said Sean Cummings, vice president, real estate development, Opus Development L.L.C. “The City of Mesa, as our strategic partner, was integral in the process and we look forward to working with them to bring a great project and future tenants to the City.”

Construction of the facility is expected to be completed Jan. 31, 2018. Once fully leased, Longbow Gateway One is expected to have at least 175 employees.

Click/tap here to download the free azfamily mobile app.

Copyright 2017 KPHO/KTVK (KPHO Broadcasting Corporation). All rights reserved.