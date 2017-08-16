AZ skies looking good for Monday's solar eclipse!

As excitement builds toward Monday’s total solar eclipse, we’re getting a better idea of just how much Mother Nature will cooperate for sky watchers. After all, if you can’t see the sun, you can’t see the eclipse.

Here in Arizona, we’re only going to see a partial solar eclipse. Still, with about 60-70 percent of the sun being blocked by the moon, most people will be heading out to see this rare event. We’re still several days away from the eclipse, and the forecast will be more accurate the closer we get to the big day.

The updated forecast for Monday is showing a distinct lack of clouds on Monday around the Valley. And even in the mountains, where there’s a chance for afternoon storms, that’s the key: afternoon storms.

Since the eclipse occurs Monday late morning, we really expect that in most areas of Arizona, you’ll have a really good view of the eclipse. This update is from Thursday afternoon and forecasts do change. So keep tuned to 3TV, CBS 5 and azfamily.com for the very latest eclipse forecast.

In Phoenix, the eclipse is set to start at 9:13 a.m. on Monday, with the maximum eclipse happening at 10:33, and ending around noon.

Again, the closer we get to Monday, the more we’ll know about the forecast for that morning.

At this point, the forecast for other parts of the country looks great for eclipse watchers in the Northwest, but the Southeast could be in for clouds with a decent chance of rain, too.

How about the forecast DURING the eclipse? In the path of totality, temperatures could drop off a bit more than they will in Arizona since we’ll only see a partial eclipse. During the total eclipse in 2001 in Zambia, the temperature dropped 15 degrees!

We likely won’t see anything that dramatic here in the Valley.

Typically, we’re in the low 90s during the mid-morning hours. On eclipse day, temperatures may stop climbing for a bit until after the eclipse is over around noon. Then we’ll quickly start climbing toward the triple digits we expect to see that afternoon. It’s possible we could even drop off a few degrees during the eclipse, but it isn’t likely to be a significant drop.

