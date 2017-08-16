Where's Goldilocks? Three bears frolic in backyard playhouse

There's no horsing around here... just three bears frolicking in a backyard playhouse and swing set.

A homeowner in Simsbury, Connecticut captured their playful romp on video.

The bears' antics were "unbearably" cute as the trio climbed up the steps, slid down the slides and overall just had a great time cavorting on a play set

