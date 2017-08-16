Border agents seize half a million dollars worth of pot

It was so much marijuana, it filled up the entire back of an SUV.

This week, Border Patrol agents from the Douglas Station seized a vehicle loaded with more than 1,000 pounds of marijuana. The seizure followed a following a vehicle pursuit 5 miles east of the Douglas city limits.

Agents patrolling a desolate area were alerted to a suspicious vehicle spotted by another agent operating surveillance technology.

The vehicle, a Chevy Tahoe, was traveling north from the international boundary. When one agent pulled alongside the vehicle to speak to the driver, the driver abruptly turned around and fled toward Mexico.

Agents attempted to stop the vehicle but the driver didn't stop until reaching the border. At that point, the driver and passenger took off across the border into Mexico on foot.

When agents looked in the vehicle, they saw bundles and bundles of marijuana, later determined to be worth more than $500,000.

