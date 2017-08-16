Alert: 'Typo Squatting' can take you to wrong website

Larry Lumsden uses his computer a lot and in some cases, he has to print something.

"The only time I print is when I make a reservation or a tee time or bank statements once a month," Lumsden told 3 On Your Side.

So, he bought a Hewlett-Packard computer. And, although it works like a charm now, Lumsden says he had some problems initially hooking it up.

"I'm not a high-tech guy,” he jokingly said, laughing.

The printer's manual suggested that consumers who experience difficulties connecting the printer should go to their website for assistance, and Lumsden did. At least he thought he did, more on that in a minute.

But, once he logged on, he started chatting with a guy that popped up in a chat box.

"All of the sudden, he asked me for my name and phone number and about two minutes later the phone rings." And he says, 'Go ahead and relax and I'll set up your computer for you."

Lumsden allowed the caller remote access into his computer and that's when he was told his printer was unable to be connected because his computer had a virus.

"He says I'll fix your computer and it will cost you $199.95 and I said wait a minute, I ain't got no money."

Ken Colburn is a computer expert with Data Doctors and says Lumsden was getting conned.

"So, this is a very common problem that we see today because of something called "Typo Squatting."

Colburn says that most likely, when Lumsden was typing in that legitimate Hewlett Packard website, he misspelled it and was automatically taken to a rogue website that looks like Hewlett Packard.

“They are squatters that are registering websites that are very similar to the legitimate website."

3 On Your Side tried it out by purposely misspelling Hewlett Packard's support website and look what happened. A window popped up with a guy asking for my name and number. After providing him the information, he immediately called.

"Hi, what's your name," 3 On Your Side's Gary Harper asked. “My name is Eric,” the caller responded.

After Harper told Eric he's having problems connecting a printer, he says he can help by tapping in remotely to my computer. Harper declined, but he did say if he found a virus after entering in remotely, he could clear it up for a price.

"There might be a problem in installation (of the printer) and that would be a one-time basic service charge,” he says. “So, there could be a service charge,” Harper asked. “How much will that be? "$99.99 "the caller responds.

3 On Your Side tells him we’re not interested and we hang up the phone.

Colburn, though, says he’s not surprised of the $99.99 offer.

"If they get you on the phone then it's let's make a deal time. They scare the heck out of you and say something is wrong with your computer," he said.

As for Lumsden, he eventually hooked up his printer successfully and says he’s glad he didn’t fall for the sales pitch. "The guy was trying to scam me.”

Click/tap here to download the free azfamily mobile app.

Copyright 2017 KPHO/KTVK (KPHO Broadcasting Corporation). All rights reserved.