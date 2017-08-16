Arizona cities on Wallethub.com's list of 2017 Best & Worst Places to Retire

Many of us spend our entire careers working toward a comfortable retirement, but exactly how comfortable those golden years turn out to be may have a lot to do with where you decided to settle down.

Financial blog Wallethub.com just released 2017's Best & Worst Places to Retire. After looking at a range of variables, including cost of living, standards of healthcare and quality of life, Florida cities take the top three spots.

1. Orlando, Florida

2. Tampa, Florida

3. Miami, Florida

4. Scottsdale, AZ

5. Atlanta, GA

6. Salt Lake City, UT

7. Honolulu, HI

8. Denver, CO

9. Austin, TX

10. Las Vegas, NV

33. Tempe, AZ

43. Phoenix, AZ

50. Chandler, AZ

54. Gilbert, AZ

55. Peoria, AZ

66. Mesa, AZ

91. Glendale, AZ

Rounding out the bottom five, these places were communities that tended to have poor rankings when it comes to quality of life and health care.

146. Detroit, MI

147. Worcester, MA

148. San Bernardino, CA

149. Providence, RI

150. Newark, NJ

Click here for the entire list from WalletHub.

Click/tap here to download the free azfamily mobile app.

Copyright 2017 KPHO/KTVK (KPHO Broadcasting Corporation). All rights reserved.