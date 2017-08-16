Jaime's Local Love: The Listening Room

After years of performing in the Nashville and Phoenix markets and more years of touring across the US, marketing professional and music manager Jim Colletti and singer-songwriter Adam Smith set out to create the ideal performance experience for the performer.

Jim and Adam truly believe that if the performer has everything needed to present their best possible performance, the audience will surely have the best possible experience.

But first, let's talk about how Jim and Adam met. Music didn't always mean much for Jim. He was in Nashville for work when he saw Adam performing on the street and picked up his CD.

Music always meant the world to Adam. Growing up in Kentucky, he would play the guitar and sing as often as he could. He finally made the jump to Nashville, packing everything into his car and living out of his vehicle.

Jim went back to Phoenix and couldn't stop listening to Adam's CD. He fell in love with the music and then (as the story goes.. ) fell in love with the man!

The two got married in spring of 2016 and by fall of that year, they opened The Listening Room. Musicians and singers face a number of challenges pursuing their art.

They must often perform under conditions that are less than ideal, including noisy bars and restaurants, awkward coffee shops or wide-open public spaces where they are easily ignored.

At The Listening Room Phoenix, Jim and Adam offer the perfect space for acoustic performance artists and the people who appreciate them. Acoustically balanced and technically sound, it provides a pure experience for both the player and spectator, free of distraction or discomfort of any kind. And, each performance is recorded before a live studio audience, which guarantees a rapt and receptive crowd—and a satisfying performance.



Although the performances are free, audiences are encouraged to make at least a $20 donation to the artist. This will go a very long way in keeping each artist on their path to success and keeping The Listening Room a healthy destination for great music in Phoenix.

The Listening Room Phoenix

4614 N 7th Street, Phoenix, AZ 85014

480-390-4900

jim@thelisteningroomphoenix.com

www.thelisteningroomphoenix.com

facebook.com/thelisteningroomphoenix

twitter.com/listeningroomaz

instagram.com/thelisteningroomphoenix

