Me-wow! Bobcats chillin' in Cave Creek hot tub

CAVE CREEK, AZ (3TV/CBS 5) -

These cool cats know how to relax! Larry Trefz of Cave Creek sent these photos to 3TV/CBS 5 Wednesday morning of this family of bobcats hanging out in his hot tub.

These guys were prowling around the backyard and decided it was a great place to soak up some sun.

[SPECIAL SECTION: Critter Corner]

They're still wild animals and shouldn't be approached but they sure are cute to look at! 

