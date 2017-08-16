Phoenix police ask public's help to identify suspects in cell phone store robbery

Phoenix police are asking the public's help to identify two suspects in the robbery of a Boost Mobile store.

According to Phoenix PD, the robbery occurred at 3 p.m. on June 30 at the Boost Mobile near 2900 W. Indian School Road.

Police say witnesses reported that two suspects entered the business and demanded money. The first suspect allegedly pointed a shotgun at the victim as she handed money from the cash register to him.

Both suspects then fled the location. No injuries were reported by the victims, police said.

Phoenix PD said these two suspects are believed to be involved in numerous other robberies in the Phoenix area.

The suspects are both males. The first suspect was wearing a blue ski mask, blue sweater and gray pants. The second suspect was also wearing a mask, an orange jumpsuit and black and white shoes.

Anyone with information is urged to call the Phoenix Police Department or Silent Witness at 480-WITNESS.

