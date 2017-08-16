President Trump announces visit to Phoenix

President Trump's office has confirmed that he will hold a rally in Phoenix on Aug. 22. This will be Trump's first visit to Arizona as president.

According to a press release, the rally will be held at the Phoenix Convention Center at 7 p.m.

Trump has recently been visiting states where he has strong support. But recent polls show Trump’s approval is declining here in Arizona.

According to a recent CNN poll, 52 percent of Arizona voters disapprove of his handling of the office while 43 percent say he's doing a good job.

Join me at 7:00 P.M. on Tuesday, August 22nd in Phoenix, Arizona at the Phoenix Convention Center! Tickets at: https://t.co/2kUQfKqbsx pic.twitter.com/5ua74dlVtq — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) August 17, 2017

