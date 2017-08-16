PD: Off-duty Phoenix police officer stabbed by son

Phoenix police say a 20-year-old man used a kitchen knife to stab his father, an off-duty officer, in the neck in north Phoenix Wednesday morning. (Source: 3TV/CBS 5)

Phoenix police say a 20-year-old man used a kitchen knife to stab his father, an off-duty officer, in the neck in north Phoenix Wednesday morning.

Sgt. Vincent Lewis with the Phoenix Police Department confirmed that the victim is an officer with the department but said he was off-duty and that the incident did not relate to his employment.

Police still have part of the neighborhood at 10th Street and Hearn Road blocked off this morning as they investigate.

The stabbing call came in just before 1 a.m. this morning.

Phoenix police conducted a search for the man, who took off on foot after stabbing his father.

Officers say the son was found and is in custody.

The father went to the hospital for his injuries but they believe he will be fine.

The son told officers that there was some sort of domestic dispute that led to the stabbing.

