Five people injured after crash involving a pesticide truck in Phoenix

Five people were injured Tuesday night after a crash in Phoenix. According to Phoenix police, the crash involved a pesticide truck that rolled over.

The crash occurred near 51st Avenue and McDowell Road. Police said both vehicles were going westbound on McDowell Road when the pesticide truck clipped another car.

A HAZMAT team was called to the scene. Phoenix police said the injuries were not life-threatening.

