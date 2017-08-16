8 homes evacuated in north Phoenix due to gas leak

A natural gas leak forced eight homes to be evacuated in north Phoenix on Tuesday night. (Source: 3TV/CBS 5)

A natural gas leak forced eight homes to be evacuated in north Phoenix on Tuesday night.

Dozens of firefighters were called out to a neighborhood near 44th Street and Union Hills Drive, right across the street from Foothills Elementary School around 8:30 p.m.

"We hear the noise, like the air from the tire," said Napo, one of the homeowners in the neighborhood. "We smell [sic] very bad gas, in that case, we call to 911."

According to Capt. Reda Bigler, 16 people lived in those eight homes and it's unclear if they were able to return to their homes on Tuesday night.

Napo said they did not take anything from the house except water and had not set up plans for sleeping arrangments if it took all night.

Southwest Gas workers started digging to secure the leak late Tuesday night, Bigler said.

"Fire crews and Southwest Gas will remain on scene for quite some time," Bigler said in an email.

No residents were allowed to move or take their cars in case of sparking when the gas leak was still active.

Around 5 a.m., crews were able to secure one of the leaks, allowing the roads to be reopened, as they began cleaning up the work area.

The good news is no injuries were reported.

It is still unclear what started the gas leak.

