Toads invade Ahwatukee neighborhood

I was surprised to learn that toads fare pretty well here in the Valley. I always thought that they needed to live near a creek or by a river but in reality, they can survive away from water.

However, when they do find a water source, they tend to breed and according to one neighborhood, a lot.

Neighbors in an Ahwatukee neighborhood say that after there is heavy rainfall the toads emerge and head for the pools.

Some we spoke to say they can usually find several at a time but one family found dozens in their pool.

One woman, Vera Greaves, says it's been getting worse over the last four years.

"We don't have any water in this subdivision other than swimming pools. I think it's strange," Greaves said.

She recently pulled four toads out of her pool and relocated them to some nearby bushes.

So what if you have this problem?

First, try to avoid touching them. They might be poisonous. Use a net and put them in a bucket and relocate them to a safe area.

Also, put up a fence around the pool or keep the water at a very warm temperature.

