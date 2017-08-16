An inexpensive way to see the eclipse

Here in Phoenix, only about 63% of the sun will be covered. If you want to see the total eclipse, you will have to travel up north to Oregon or Idaho. (Source: NASA)

It’s called the pinhole projector and all you need is two pieces of cardboard or paper and a thumbtack. (Source: americaneclipse.com)

There are special glasses that are selling out quickly but if you can't get a hold of a pair, here is a simple and inexpensive way to see the eclipse. (Source: americaneclipse.com)

]The Great American Eclipse is just days away and everyone is getting excited.

Here in Phoenix, only about 63% of the sun will be covered. If you want to see the total eclipse, you will have to travel up north to Oregon or Idaho.

[SPECIAL SECTION: Total solar eclipse 2017]

The action will start around 9:30 in the morning and ends around 11:30 a.m. The maximum coverage will happen here in the Valley at 10:33 a.m.

Scientists are warning everyone to keep safe and never look directly in the sun. Even your sunglasses cannot protect your eyes from the sun’s rays.

[RELATED: Majestic places to view solar eclipse in AZ]

There are special glasses that are selling out quickly but if you can't get a hold of a pair, here is a simple and inexpensive way to see the eclipse.

It’s called the pinhole projector and all you need is two pieces of cardboard or paper and a thumbtack.

[WATCH: Doctors stress proper eye protection for viewing solar eclipse]

To start, take a sheet of paper and make a tiny hole in the middle using a pin or thumbtack. Make sure the hole is round and smooth.

With your back toward the sun hold the sheet of paper above your shoulder while the sun shines thru the hole onto the paper.

[READ MORE: How to keep your eyes protected, avoid scams during solar eclipse]

The second sheet of paper will be like a screen. Hold it at a distance and you will see the sun projected on the paper.

The good thing about of the projector is that nobody is looking directly at the Sun.

[RELATED: Can you really go blind staring at an eclipse? Tips for safe viewing]

The disadvantage of the pinhole method is that the screen must be placed at least a 3 feet behind the opening.

Have fun viewing this spectacular event, we will have full coverage on azfamily.com and a special on 3TV from 10 a.m. to noon.

Click/tap here to download the free azfamily mobile app.

Copyright 2017 KPHO/KTVK (KPHO Broadcasting Corporation). All rights reserved.