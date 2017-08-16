Anthem community steps up to help teacher give students an epic eclipse experience

Rowland can't thank the community of Anthem enough for helping her fulfill her brother-in-law's wish. (Source: 3TV/CBS 5)

Christine Rowlan always knew she wanted to be a teacher of math and science, an interest she shared with her brother-in-law.

"My brother-in-law recently passed away in March. He was my friend, my best friend and science was very important to him," said Christine Rowlan.

One of the things on his bucket list.

"The solar eclipse was on his list to do actually. I have a Google notification that said we are going to this," said Rowlan.

In tribute, Rowlan decided she wanted every student at Canyon Springs STEM Academy to be able to experience the eclipse. So she started a GoFundMe page, asking the community of Anthem to help her raise money.

"I put it up at like 9 in the morning and before noon it was fully funded," said Rowlan.

In less than four hours she had enough money to buy 1,000 pairs of glasses.

"It was really exciting and a little bit humbling to know the community cares," said Rowlan.

Each student will get their special glasses from their teacher who will instruct them on how to properly use them before heading outside to view the eclipse.

"It will give them the insight that the world is so big, the universe is so big, space is so big," said Rowlan.

Rowland can't thank the community of Anthem enough for helping her fulfill her brother-in-law's wish.

"For me, it's in remembrance of him. For them, it's a science experiment," said Rowlan.

