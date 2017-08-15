TSA screens record number of passengers in July

The Transportation Security Administration (TSA) surpassed a new milestone in July, screening more than 70 million passengers and crew for the first time in the agency's history.

TSA officers screened 72,117,046 passengers and crew at airports nationwide in July, breaking the previous record of 69,985,052 set in June of this year.

Locally, TSA screened 1,234,856 passengers at Phoenix Sky Harbor International Airport (PHX) in July.

For June and July 2017, TSA screened an average of 2.33 million passengers and crew per day, with 99.9 percent waiting 30 minutes or less in standard screening lanes. More than 99.6 percent of TSA Pre?® passengers waited less than five minutes to go through security checkpoints.

During that same 61-day stretch, there were 58 days in which passenger volume surpassed 2 million, and 25 days in which passenger volume surpassed 2.4 million.

So far this summer, the lowest passenger volume day was 1.88 million (July 4), and the highest number of passengers screened in one day was 2.65 million (June 30).

The months of May, June and July 2017 all fall into the Top 10 list of the most passengers and crew members screened in TSA's history.

Month/Year Total Passengers and Crew screened

July 2017 72,117,046

June 2017 69,985,052

July 2016 69,511,703

July 2005 68,649,504

June 2016 67,276,786

July 2007 67,060,240

May 2017 66,750,036

August 2016 66,555,921

July 2015 66,488,647

July 2006 66,263,531

