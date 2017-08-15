Sunny skies in the forecast

By Kim Quintero, 3TV/CBS 5 Meteorologist
Sunny skies, low humidity and temperatures near or slightly below normal for this time of the year are in the forecast through the remainder of the work week across Arizona.

This break from the monsoon is thanks to a trough tracking from the Pacific Northwest towards the Great Basin. In response, a dry and stable air mass from the westerlies is invading the state and preventing thunderstorms from bubbling up.

The trough is also keeping high pressure from directly settling over Arizona, so despite the low humidity, excessive heat is not the cards this week.

Monsoon moisture starts to return to southeastern Arizona late Saturday, and spreading west into the Valley late Sunday as another trough digging down the West Coast creates a cut off low just west of Arizona. The flow around this low will allow southerly winds to pump Gulf moisture back into the state and produce thunderstorms. As of this update, storm chances for Metro Phoenix are at 10 percent Sunday, 20 percent Monday and 30 percent Tuesday.

Until then, look for clear skies, with Metro Phoenix morning lows in the upper 70s to low 80s. Afternoon highs will gradually warm from 102 Wednesday to 107 Saturday. Highs will dip back down to the low 100s by Monday.

In Northern Arizona, morning temperatures above 6000 feet will be on the chilly side, dipping to the upper 30s and low 40s Wednesday and Thursday.

    •   