Civil rights leaders slam Ducey over confederate monuments

Civil rights and other community leaders slammed Gov. Doug Ducey on Tuesday, saying the governor is trying to have it "both ways" when it comes to issues of race.

While they recognized his condemnation of Nazis, the KKK and other White Nationalists groups, they accused the governor of failing to follow up his talk with action.

They want the governor to jump into the controversy over Confederate monuments and use his power to remove them from state property.

"We are asking Gov. Ducey to explain himself. We want a meeting with Gov. Ducey to understand why it is such an issue to take down these symbols of hate. Gov. Ducey, you can not have it both ways," said Reginald Walton, chairman of Arizona Black Lives Matter.

On Monday, following a weekend of deadly violence in Charlottesville, Virginia, Ducey said he condemned racial bigotry but has no interest in tearing down Confederate monuments and memorials in Arizona.

There are six Confederate memorials on state land throughout Arizona, including one at Wesley Bolin Plaza right by the State Capitol.

Greenwood Memory Lawn Mortuary & Cemetery (Phoenix) Wesley Bolin Memorial Park (Phoenix) Southern Arizona Veterans Memorial Cemetery (Sierra Vista) Picacho Peak State Park (Picacho) Dragoon Spring U.S. 60 at Peralta Road (Apache Junction)

