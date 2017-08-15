Suspected shoplifter attacks Phoenix store clerk

The incident happened at the Super 99 Cent Store at 27th Avenue and Van Buren Street last week.(Source: 3TV/CBS 5)

A Phoenix store clerk is recovering from being seriously hurt after he was attacked by a suspected shoplifter.

The incident happened at the Super 99 Cent Store at 27th Avenue and Van Buren Street last week.

Surveillance video from inside the store shows the suspect putting laundry detergent down the front of his pants.

The store employee reportedly saw this happen and confronted the suspect who left the detergent inside the store and left.

Surveillance video from outside the store shows the suspect leaving. You then see the store worker leave the store with a phone to his ear. The suspect then re-enters the video, rushing toward the store worker and punching him in the side of the head. The worker, who we are told is 62 years old, falls, clearly smashing the right side of his face on the ground. The worker can then be seen turning on his back, kicking his legs in the air, writhing in pain.

Brian Lee owns the store and said when he first saw the video he wanted to make sure the suspect goes to jail.

“The stealing I can forgive him, but hitting people, I cannot forgive him. That's not right,” said Lee.

The suspect got away. Lee is offering a $1,000 reward for information leading to the suspect’s arrest.

The worker is a longtime friend of Lee’s who notified his boss that he would be retiring in a couple of weeks.

“He told me that end of this month he's not going to do any more work in dollar business. So, I said, 'OK, thank you for your job,'” said Lee.

Phoenix police said the victim is hesitant to press charges. Lee is hoping to convince him to change his mind because he thinks the same suspect could attack someone else.

The worker suffered a fractured eye socket, according to Lee, and required surgery. He is out of the hospital and recovering.

Lee said his employee is having trouble with sight in the injured eye.

