Mesa officer killed in motorcycle crash in Washington state

The Mesa Police Department is mourning the loss of one of its officers.

Police Ofc. Kurt Allen Carlson was killed in a motorcycle crash while riding off-duty on Monday in the state of Washington.

Ofc. Carlson was with the department for 17 1/2 years. He served as a patrol officer and a Mesa Family Advocacy Center detective, police said. Since 2007, he was assigned to Phoenix-Mesa Gateway Airport.

Carlson was the unit trainer for the Airport Unit and trained every current member on airfield driving and airport familiarity, according to police. He was described as having an "easy-going personality" which helped him develop positive relationships with local, state and federal partners who also worked with PGMA.

His co-workers and supervisor described him as a dedicated family man, saying he was a devoted husband and father to his two kids.

"His loss will profoundly affect all of us who were fortunate to share time with him. Please keep his squad, friends and family in your thoughts and prayers," the Mesa Police Department said in a statement.

