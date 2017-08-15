Watch Dale Earnhardt Jr.'s last Bristol Night Race Saturday on 3TV!

It's one of the most popular races in NASCAR – The Bass Pro Shops NRA Night Race – and you can see it Saturday at 4 p.m. on 3TV.

"That night race [is] the toughest race – ever – on the circuit," according to Darrell Waltrip, a three-time Winston Cup Series champion who is now a motorsports analyst. He also holds the track recording at Bristol Motor Speedway, a NASCAR short track venue in Bristol, TN.

With a capacity of 162,000, Bristol is the fourth largest sports venue in the country and you can bet it will be packed Saturday night.

You can take in all the NASCAR action -- and there will be lots of it -- in the comfort of your own home thanks to 3TV. NBC normally carries NASCAR but the local affiliate had a conflict with the Cardinals preseason game against the Chicago Bears

Arizona's Family to the rescue!

We're making sure you get to see Dale Earnhardt Jr.'s last Bristol Night Race.

[RELATED: Dale Earnhardt Jr. to retire after 2017 season]

[RELATED: Arizona native preparing to replace Dale Earnhardt Jr.]

"Fierce clashes and heart-stopping finishes are hallmarks of the most popular race in NASCAR, and if history’s any indication The Bass Pro Shops NRA Night Race is guaranteed to entertain guests with yet another epic battle inside the Last Great Colosseum!" reads the Bristol Motor Speedway website.

Tune in to 3TV Saturday, Aug. 19 at 4 p.m.

[YOUTUBE: It's Bristol Baby!]

Click/tap here to download the free azfamily mobile app.

Copyright 2017 KPHO/KTVK (KPHO Broadcasting Corporation). All rights reserved.