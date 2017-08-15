Speak of the Devils Podcast: Fall Camp Update & Sun Devil Mailbag

Just two more weeks...

As fall camp winds down, we are joined by Doug Haller of The Arizona Republic (7:58) to get his insight on what's going on with the Devils, including how the QB battle is shaping up, and what ASU fans can realistically expect in 2017.

We then take a positional look at camp's top battles and who is impressing...and who's falling behind (28:45).

Then it's time to buy or sell, as we roll out a mid-camp edition of the Sun Devil Stock Report. (1:19:11)

We wrap up with something a little different, as we conduct our first "Ask Me Anything" segment (1:29:27), where we take listener questions on just about any ASU-related topic.

