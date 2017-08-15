Phoenix vandals climbing on cars and kicking in windshields

"Just a useless act of vandalism for no reason," said Martin. (Source: 3TV/CBS 5)

Luke Martin said he spotted shoe prints on the hood of his vehicle. (Source: 3TV/CBS 5)

Some vandals kicked in car windshields just for fun around Dynamite Road and 31st Avenue in north Phoenix. (Source: 3TV/CBS 5)

A bizarre crime spree has a north Phoenix community on a high alert.

Some vandals appear to be going around, kicking in car windshields just for fun.

Luke Martin's van was targeted a few days ago.

"Initially, it looked like a huge tree trunk or boulder that smashed it, but after we looked at it further you could see a heel print right in the center where it was smashed," said Martin.

Martin still can't believe that someone would walk up his driveway, climb on top of his vehicle in the middle of the night just to kick in the windshield, in a brazen act of vandalism.

"Nothing was taken. The car wasn't broken into and it didn't look like they tried to get into the house at all," said Martin. "Just a useless act of vandalism for no reason."

A friend posted what happened on Facebook and it didn't take long for others to share similar stories.

At least four car windshields were smashed in last weekend around Dynamite Road and 31st Avenue in north Phoenix.

In each case, it does not appear anything inside the vehicles was stolen.

Neighbor Diane Juresstovsky thinks the crime spree could involve more than just troubled teens.

"It's not only teenagers," said Juresstovsky. "I've seen adults do stupid things, too, and that's really sad. It just seems malicious."

According to victims, all of the targeted vehicles were parked in driveways and each incident took place in the middle of the night.

Martin is hoping to make neighbors aware of what's going on with the hope that if the vandals strike again, they'll get caught.

"I told my wife if they had driven by and egged our car, that happens," said Martin. "But this is pretty serious damage."

