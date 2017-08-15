ASU welcomes record number of freshmen from Arizona

For the fifth year in a row, Arizona State University is enrolling more freshmen from Arizona than the year before.

ASU says the night number reflects the university’s continued commitment to help educate the state it serves and to provide access to higher education for all students who meet the academic requirements for admission.

When classes begin on August 17, approximately 11,500 freshmen will represent the class of 2021 across four of ASU’s five metropolitan campuses — Tempe, Polytechnic, Downtown and West — and the ASU location at Lake Havasu City. Of those students, 7,500 are Arizona residents.

The Arizona freshman class is the most diverse class to date, with approximately 53 percent of Arizona-based freshmen coming from underrepresented populations.

ASU has created a network of learning environments to serve students in ways that fit their needs and interests. Each of ASU’s Valley campuses has a different flavor and feel, and students are recognizing the options they have within the university. West campus saw a 30 percent increase in freshman enrollment this year, with 590 freshmen; the Polytechnic campus grew its freshman class 12 percent, with 620 freshmen; and the Downtown campus is up about three percent, with 1,500 freshmen.

And freshman enrollment is up in ASU’s digital immersion, or online, programs as well, nearly 60 percent over fall of 2016. The total freshman class represents ASU’s largest incoming class ever.

ASU’s continued growth speaks to its pledge to create a new kind of university that operates at the scale to serve all who are qualified and choose to seek a higher education and does so at the highest levels of academic and research excellence while maintaining affordable access. After financial aid and scholarships, the average Arizona resident pays only $1,800 in tuition at ASU.

International enrollment at ASU has also remained strong. ASU hosts more international students than any other public university in the country as it continues to expand global partnerships and support high-level research for both undergraduate and graduate students.

ASU’s record freshmen enrollment follows the record of nearly 10,000 undergraduates receiving diplomas in May 2017.

