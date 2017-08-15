Make-A-Wish teen gets shopping spree with her beloved dog

PHOENIX (3TV/CBS 5) -

Wish granted! A Valley teen got to go on a special shopping spree... with a canine twist.

Meet 18-year-old Danielle and her dog, Gordo. The pair was granted the wish of spending the day at a Phoenix Petco, browsing for goodies for Gordo and spending time with all the animals at the store.

Danielle, a "wish kid" with Make-A-Wish Arizona, has a life-threatening genetic condition that has required many hospital stays during her young life. The condition means she learns more slowly than others her own age.

"My daughter will never be the age she's supposed to be," said Danielle's mom, Madeline Yvette Arvizu. "She is in an 18-year-old body. But her mental state would be about 9 1/2."

A few years ago, her family rescued a dog from a local shelter to give Danielle a true friend. Since then, Danielle has wanted to train the dog as a service dog.

So when her volunteer wish granters visited her to find out her wish, they weren't surprised to find she wanted her wish focused on her "best friend."

Danielle said that all she wished for was to have her puppy, Gordo, go through full-service training school so it could be an emotional and physical support to her.  

As a way to start the training, Petco on 5011 East Ray Road, Phoenix, hosted a surprise shopping spree for Danielle and her family (including Gordo, of course).

Danielle and Gordo were taken around the store to collect all the special collars and fun toys they will need as they go through training together in the coming months. 

The store provided Danielle's favorite cupcakes. She also got to push a specially-decorated shopping cart around the store.

And by the end of the day, Gordo found himself with some new toys and all decked out in a blue and white doggie sweater.
 

