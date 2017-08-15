ASU’s president discusses state of Sun Devils athletics

Members of the media gathered Tuesday at Arizona State University’s Karsten Golf Course for the annual kickoff luncheon with Sun Devils Athletic Director Ray Anderson. ASU President Michael Crow made a surprise appearance and addressed the state of the Sun Devils.

"We’re trying to produce the most resilient human beings possible," Crow said in his opening statement. "One of the core elements of American society is competition."

Crow answered a myriad of questions. He weighed in on the state of the football program after two straight losing seasons.

"Losing records in any sport are unacceptable. Losing records over more than one year are unacceptable," said Crow. "Coach Graham completely understands that. His very successful start as ASU has got to be realized again."

The rivalry, or lack thereof, between ASU and crosstown Grand Canyon State Univerity, has been a hot topic. Crow discussed why the Sun Devils have yet to schedule the Lopes and the University of Arizona has

"The Pac 12 Conference has taken a view to allow ... to allow schools to play or not play Grand Canyon. Eleven have decided not to; one has decided to," said Crow, with perhaps a subtle message to the rival Wildcats. "We think the issues of for-profit status have not been worked out yet. That doesn’t mean that they won’t be worked out; it's just that they haven’t been worked out yet."

The first Sun Devils fall sporting event on campus is scheduled for Saturday, when the women’s soccer team hosts California State University, Northridge. The football team opens the season on Aug. 31 against New Mexico State.

