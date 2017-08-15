PD: Chandler man arrested for stealing, selling almost $10K of baby formula

A Chandler man faces dozens of felony charges for allegedly stealing baby formula from Frys Food Stores across the Valley, then re-selling the merchandise.

Robert Illa was arrested on August 8. He's accused of shoplifting and selling close to $10K worth of baby formula.

According to the police report, Illa would enter various Fry's stores with an empty shopping cart, select the formula and other items, then leave the store without paying. Police believe he would also use a blue tote bag, also stolen from Fry's, to haul out the stolen goods.

Chandler police say when they stopped his car on August 8, he was in possession of 22 tubs of baby formula and a large blue tote bag.

The police report reads: "I asked him why he was shoplifting the baby formula and other merchandise and he said to support his heroin addiction." The police report also states that Illa said he "shoplifts the product and immediately sells it to a fence location for cash. He then goes directly to his dealer to purchase the heroin."

When he was arrested, police say he was already on probation for possession of narcotic drugs.

He now faces multiple charges of organized retail theft, possession of stolen property and trafficking in stolen property.

