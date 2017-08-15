Pet of the week: Minnie

By Arizona Humane Society
Minnie (Source: Arizona Humane Society) Minnie (Source: Arizona Humane Society)
Just as sweet as her name and picture suggest, Minnie came through the doors of the Arizona Humane Society after her previous owners realized they could no longer provide her with the proper amount of love and attention she deserved.

This 3-year-old American Pit Bull Terrier mix has been spending time with AHS staff and volunteers ever since, and consistently demonstrates why she is among the most loving pets on our adoption floor. But not only is Minnie sweet and affectionate, she’s also a big fan of adventure.

She loves to explore the great outdoors and would benefit greatly from a big backyard where she can occasionally release a little bit of her amazing energy.

Minnie has a big heart to match her nearly 80-pound frame, and is just as great with children as she is adults. She actually seems to be her happiest when relaxing and watching cartoons with the latter.

Stop by the Arizona Humane Society’s Campus for Compassion today and check out Minnie’s sweet and silly personality in person.

She would love to meet you!

