4 people arrested after fleeing from stolen vehicle in Tempe

Four people are arrested after they fled from a stolen vehicle Tuesday morning, according to Arizona Department of Public Safety.

DPS, along with Tempe police set up a perimeter near Apache Boulevard and Rural Road.

According to DPS, this is a stolen vehicle investigation in which four occupants bailed out and ran.

Authorities were able to arrest three suspects after they fled and the fourth suspect was arrested at a later time.

No one was hurt during the incident.

