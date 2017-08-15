Scottsdale police investigating infant death

The Scottsdale Police Department is investigating the death of a 3-month-old girl.

According to police, this took place at an apartment complex located at 60th Street and Thomas Road.

Scottsdale police tell AZ Family that the investigation is in the early stages.

No other details have been released.

BREAKING: @ScottsdalePD investigating the death of a 3-month-old girl at an apartment complex near Thomas & 59th Street. #azfamily pic.twitter.com/z27pyDdRzJ — Kylee Cruz (@KyleeCruzTV) August 15, 2017

