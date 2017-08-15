Suspect missing after shooting woman, barricading himself in home

Goodyear police were in a standoff with a suspect following a shooting that occurred in a neighborhood early Tuesday morning.

Police responded to a "shots fired" call near 152nd Drive and Pierson Street.

According to Goodyear police, a woman was shot by the suspect. The woman is in stable condition with non-life threatening injuries.

The male suspect was said to be still inside of the home. However, police were not able to locate the suspect.

Two other individuals came outside of the home while police surrounded the house.

SWAT crews were also on the scene.

No other details have been released at this time.

Stay with 3TV and CBS 5 for more on this developing story.

Click/tap here to download the free azfamily mobile app.

Copyright 2017 KPHO/KTVK (KPHO Broadcasting Corporation). All rights reserved.