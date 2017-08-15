Man rescued off Camelback Mountain after trouble finding way down in dark

Phoenix fire rescued a man off Camelback Mountain Tuesday morning after he had trouble finding his way down the mountain after dark. (Source; 3TV/CBS 5)

Phoenix fire rescued a man off Camelback Mountain Tuesday morning after he had trouble finding his way down the mountain after dark.

Fire crews responded to the east side of Camelback Mountain for the uninjured man, who they said had plenty of water.

The man hiked up the summit earlier in the night and on his way down the trail, became unable to continue down in the dark, according to Phoenix fire.

Crews headed up the trail to locate him and assist the man down the mountain.

This was the second rescue off Camelback Mountain in the middle of the night for Phoenix firefighters, who had to rescue a woman on August 8 when she became stuck.

