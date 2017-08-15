4 people in serious condition following wrong-way crash on SB I-17

Two victims were transported by an ambulance and two others were flown by helicopter.(Source: 3TV/CBS 5)

Four people were taken to the hospital in serious condition following a wrong-way crash on southbound Interstate 17 at milepost 250, according to the Arizona Department of Public Safety.

Daisy Mountain Fire Department officials said the two vehicles involved in the crash were fully engulfed in flames when they arrived at the scene.

According to Daisy Mountain fire, four people were transported to the hospital.

Three occupants were traveling within the victim's vehicle, a Toyota RAV4, and there was only the driver, a sole occupant, inside the wrong-way vehicle, a Pontiac sedan, DPS said.

Southbound I-17 was closed for several hours while crews worked the scene. It was reopened just before 6:30 a.m, according to the Arizona Department of Transportation.

DPS received reports of a wrong-way vehicle at 2:39 a.m. and as they responded to the scene, DPS received reports of the crash at 2:50 a.m.

According to DPS, motorists removed all four people from both vehicles involved in the wrong-way crash.

Impairment has not been ruled out in this crash, according to DPS.

