Arizona man taken to burn center after Lake Havasu boat fire

LAKE HAVASU CITY, Ariz. (AP) -- An Avondale man has been taken to a burn center in Phoenix for treatment after being injured in a boat fire on Lake Havasu.

Mohave County Sheriff's deputies responded to the scene at Windsor Beach State Park around noon Saturday.

They say 78-year-old Dale Leon Nichols originally was taken to Havasu Regional Medical Center with second-degree burns before being transported Sunday to the burn center.

Authorities say the operator of the 21-foot boat - a 56-year-old man from Lancaster, California - was treated at the scene. Two other passengers were unhurt.

Police investigators say gasoline fumes had built up when the boat engine backfired and started a fire.

The boat operator extinguished the engine compartment fire with two extinguishers that were on board.

Police say the accident remains under investigation.

