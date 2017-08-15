Local photographer's picture makes bold statement about breastfeeding

After posting the picture, she has gotten a lot of positive comments. (Source: Alicia Samone Photography)

Breastfeeding is normal.

That's the message a west Valley photographer and more than two dozen women want to get across in a picture that is making the rounds online.

The photo features the women breastfeeding at least one child each with a beautiful Arizona background.

Alicia Atkins, the woman behind the lens, said she put an ad out asking for a group photo for Breastfeeding Awareness Month.

A handful of the women in the photo were clients but most she hasn't met before.

"I will use my power and my art and my everything to have the back of breastfeeding," Atkins said.

After posting the picture, she has gotten a lot of positive comments, but some negative.

"Two, three people said it was porn," Atkins said.

She also said the world needs to stop sexualizing breastfeeding and stop pushing the outdated idea that breastfeeding is improper.

"It's just a child eating. They're not doing anything wrong," Atkins said.

As for if someone sees a mother breastfeeding, she had this simple advice.

"Just smile at her. That's all she needs," Atkins said.

