Phoenix group rallies against hate after Charlottesville violence

In the wake of the chaotic demonstrations in Charlottesville, rallies condemning violence have kicked off across the country.

On Monday, more than a dozen people took to the streets in Phoenix to call for peace.

The shocking images that the nation saw in Virginia prompted a group of Native Americans in the Valley to march for change.

As they marched from Chase Field to Steel Indian School Park, the group help up signs showing support for those hurt in the Virginia protests and showing opposition against racism.

The march lasted for several miles and several hours, but those involved said it was worth every step to get their message out there.

The demonstrators said their goal is to stand up against hate and produce peace, and they hope others will follow.

