'Heroes on a budget' doing good dollar-by-dollar

One month, their dollars went to Pawsitive Friendships, which pairs therapy animals with special needs children. (Source: 3TV/CBS 5)

Calling themselves "Heroes on a Budget," a couple of Valley men are turning dollar bills into good deeds.

Evan Wolfson and Marc Giuffre created "Collective Change," which takes one dollar donations, pools the cash and uses it for community service projects.

"It always changes. One month we might focus on the homeless, or the environment, or animals or health," Wolfson said.

Last month, they spent $170 from 170 people to buy toiletry bags for homeless people.

They partnered with Emergency Veterans Medical Response, which helps train veterans to become paramedics, purchasing supplies for the EMTs.

Another month, their dollars went to Pawsitive Friendships, which pairs therapy animals with special needs children.

"We took $150, and bought toys for the animals, which help them interact with the children," Giuffre said.

The happiness Collective Change brings to people comes from sadness; the death of Wolfson's brother, Blake.

He and Giuffre, Blake's best friend, started the organization in his memory.

"Working with Evan is the closest thing I have to Blake. I'm really glad we can do this for him," Giuffre said.

Their donor membership has since grown to 195 people.

The cost is $15 for a year membership. Donors are invited to vote on the next month's cause, and also tag along on the charitable deliveries.

They hope to expand and grow new Collective Change chapters in other states and gain enough participants to tackle large-scale projects.

"We see this as a company that sticks around for a long time," Wolfson said.

New members can sign up at www.CollectiveChange.com.

Click/tap here to download the free azfamily mobile app.

Copyright 2017 KPHO/KTVK (KPHO Broadcasting Corporation). All rights reserved.