Avondale police warn about caller impersonating an officer

The Avondale Police Department said it received calls from people on Sunday saying they received a call from a man pretending to be a sergeant with the department.

Police said man told people on the phone that he was Sgt. Chris Cook or Sgt. Jason Cook with the Avondale Police Department. The suspect told those on the other end that they had traffic violations or warrants out for their arrest and that they needed to turn themselves into the police, investigators said.

The caller didn't ask for money or any other information from the victims.

Avondale said the department doesn't have any employees named Jason or Chris Cook.

"If you receive a phone call from a person identifying themselves as an Avondale police officer, and have questions and concerns, please ask for their name and serial number," said Ofc. Ray Emmett with the Avondale Police Department.

Emmett added the department doesn't call anyone to inform them of any active warrants.

The Avondale Police Department is asking for the public's help in finding the man behind the calls. They can call the Avondale Police Department at (623) 333-7000 or they can contact the crime tip line at (623) 333-7003.

