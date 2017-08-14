NASA wants you to help them during Solar Eclipse

Learn how you can participate in a NASA experiment. (Source: NASA)

Scientists at NASA are asking for the public's help to collect data during the coming solar eclipse.

"When the earth goes dark for a few minutes during the total solar eclipse, animals, plants and environmental conditions react," said a NASA spokesperson.

Discovering what those reactions are is what NASA wants your help with. And they plan to use something called crowdsourcing.

You may be asking yourself, what is crowdsourcing? Ken Colburn of Data Doctors explains,"crowdsourcing allows people to use a crowd of volunteers on the internet to accomplish a task or a goal."

Crowdsourcing has become quite popular, but there are risks whenever you click "download".

"If you are downloading the app from some crazy place you've never heard of, it's probably not a good idea," said Colburn.

The apps can kill your battery life and eat up plenty of data. So understanding what you are signing up for is key.

"Don't just assume anything read through the literature," said Colburn.

The nationwide science experiment by NASA will collect data via your cell phone after you download their globe app.

The app is available through what data doctors says are legitimate stores - Apple and Google Play.

"The great thing about crowdsourcing is you don't have to actually be part of the crowd to benefit from what the crowd is providing," said Colburn.

The data from NASA is going on a global website that students and scientists will be able to access and analyze.

