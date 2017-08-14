Solar eclipse viewing parties in Arizona

It's the celestial event everyone is talking about -- the total solar eclipse of 2017, also known as the Great American Eclipse or, to some, the "Super Bowl of the sky."

While we in Arizona are not in the path of totality -- to us it will be a partial solar eclipse -- it's still going to be a sight to see, an event not to be missed.

We've put together a list of eclipse viewing events, many of them free, so you can plan accordingly.

Here in Phoenix, the eclipse will start at 9:13 a.m, peaking at about 70 percent at 10:33 a.m. We should be back to full daylight by noon. The entire thing will last less than three hours.

Solar Eclipse Celebration in Prescott Valley

Prescott Astronomy Club hosting at Prescott Valley Civic Amphitheater

Price: Free

Glasses: Unknown

Time: 9 a.m.

Address: 7501 Civic Circle

The Great American Eclipse viewing party in Chandler-Gilbert

Experience one of America’s greatest celestial wonders by attending The Great Eclipse viewing party at Chandler-Gilbert Community College (CGCC). Attendees will have the opportunity to experience this rare astronomical moment by viewing the total eclipse through specialty telescopes while learning about its significance from CGCC astronomers.

The Great American Eclipse, is a total solar eclipse stretching across the United States going from Oregon through the heartland of the U.S., all the way to South Carolina. This type of eclipse has not been seen for almost 100 years. The last total solar eclipse that was visible in the U.S. from coast-to-coast was on June 8, 1918.

Event attendees will have the opportunity to view the eclipse in a safe manner through telescopes equipped with certified sun filters making it safe to look at the eclipse. There will also be demonstrations on how to build a pinhole camera, a safe easy option to view the eclipse without looking directly at the sun. Come and enjoy this once in a lifetime moment with CGCC Astronomy department.

Time: 9 a.m. – noon

Price: Free

Glasses: None; Telescope w/ filter + pinhole camera tutorial

Address: Ironwood Hall, Pecos Campus, 2626 E. Pecos Road

The Great American Eclipse Viewing Party at Lowell Observatory in Flagstaff

The Great American Eclipse Viewing Party will take place on Aug. 21 at Lowell Observatory.

While Flagstaff, Arizona will only experience about 70 percent coverage of the sun, we will enjoy a live stream of the total solar eclipse from our sister event in Madras, OR. Attendees can also enjoy solar viewing through our many telescopes, kids crafts, educator presentations, science demonstrations, and a variety of local food trucks.

Activities will occur all over the Lowell Observatory grounds, along with our regular daytime tours and programming. The observatory will open early at 8 a.m., with the eclipse occurring from 9:06-11:41 (totality is from 10:19:34 -10:21:36 a.m.)

Lowell astronomers and educators will be on-site to answer any questions and explain the various stages and phenomena of the eclipse.

Usual admission prices will apply and will allow visitor access to the observatory for the entire day, until close at 10 p.m.

The path of totality is restricted to a 70-mile-wide band stretching in a southeasterly route from the Pacific Northwest to the middle of the Atlantic Coastal Plain. While Flagstaff will not experience the total solar eclipse, solar viewing glasses and solar telescopes can allow us to see the sun be partially covered by the moon.

Time: 8 a.m.

Price: Regular admission

Glasses: Unknown

Where: Lowell Observatory, 1400 W. Mars Hill Road

Eclipse Viewing at Wupatki National Monument in Flagstaff

Park rangers and volunteers will be at pueblos throughout the Wupatki National Monument from 9 a.m. until noon to show the public how they can safely view the eclipse without damaging their sight. At 9:30 a.m., a park ranger will give a talk about eclipses at the visitor center, and there will be children’s activities throughout the morning. Astronomers predict the sun will be approximately 70 percent covered and will occur between 9:20 a.m. and 11:15 a.m.

When: 9 a.m. – noon

Price: Free

Glasses: Unknown

Where: Wupatki National Monument, 25137 N. Wupatki Loop Road

ASU eclipse viewing parties in Tempe

ASU's School of Earth and Space Exploration is hosting an eclipse-viewing party at two locations on the Tempe campus -- outside the Interdisciplinary Science and Technology Building 4 and on Hayden Lawnnear the Hayden Library.

Telescopes with solar filters will be set up from 9 a.m. to noon. Experts will be available to explain the eclipse.

When: 9 a.m. – noon

Price: Free

Glasses: Unknown

Where: Interdisciplinary Science and Technology Building 4, 781 E. Terrace Mall and Hayden Lawn, 951 Cady Mall

University of Arizona viewing party in Tucson

Flandrau Science Center & Planetarium on UA campus hosting solar eclipse viewing

Time: 9 a.m. – noon

Price: Free

Glasses: Unknown

Where: UA Mall in front of planetarium, 1629 E. University Blvd.

Arizona Science Center eclipse viewing party in Phoenix

Arizona Science Center holding viewing party with themed activities and sunglasses for guests, 300 glasses for first 300 people. Regular admission applies.

Time: 8:30 a.m. – noon

Glasses: First 300 people

Price: $13 - $18

Where: Arizona Science Center, 600 E. Washington Street

Mohave County Library viewing party in Kingman

Mohave County library hosting free event with free solar viewing glasses for eclipse

Time: 10 a.m.

Price: Free

Glasses: Free

Where: 3269 North Burbank Street

Web: mohavecountylibrary.us

Miami Memorial Library viewing party in Miami

Miami Memorial Library hosting viewing party in front of Bullion Plaza Cultural Center and Museum

Time: 9 a.m. – noon

Price: Free

Glasses: Unknown

Where: 150 North Plaza Circle

Web: gcldaz.org

Tucson Library hosting viewing party in Tucson

Tucson Library hosting solar viewing event

Time: 9 a.m.

Price: Free

Glasses: Free

Where: Wheeler Taft Abbett Sr. Library, 7800 North Schisler Drive

Apache Junction Library viewing party in Apache Junction

Time: 10 a.m.

Price: Free

Glasses: Free

Where: 1177 North Idaho Road

North Valley Regional Branch Library viewing party in Anthem

Time: 9:30 a.m.

Price: Free

Glasses: Free

Where: 40410 North Gavilan Peak Parkway

Yuma Library viewing party in Yuma

Time: 9:15 a.m. – noon

Price: Free

Glasses: Free; Solar telescope available

Where: Yuma Library, 2951 South 21st Drive

Time: 7 a.m.

Price: Adults $18, Seniors $16, Juniors $9, US Vets $9, youth & active US military $5, active US military w/ ID free

Glasses: First-come-first-served basis

Where: Interstate 40, Winslow, AZ

