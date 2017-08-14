Man arrested following shooting outside south Phoenix store

Phoenix Fire Department officials say two men were transported to hospitals in serious but stable condition. (Source: 3TV/CBS 5)

Police say several people have been detained at the scene for questioning about the shooting. (Source: 3TV/CBS 5)

Two men were shot during a fight outside a south Phoenix Circle K. (Source: 3TV/CBS 5)

Naki Trussell was booked for a count of aggravated assault and one count of attempted murder. (Source: MCSO, 3TV/CBS 5)

The Phoenix Police Department has arrested a man who shot two people during a fight outside a south Phoenix convenience store Monday afternoon.

The incident took place at a Circle K near 7th Street and Broadway Road.

Witnesses told officers that the suspect and several men arrived and began to argue with the victim and another man.

Police say the argument then escalated and shots were fired.

The victim and an unrelated female, who was a customer at the store were struck by gunfire, according to Phoenix police.

Phoenix police identified the suspect as 18-year-old Naki Trussell.

Trussell was later found away from the scene and was arrested without incident.

Trussell was booked for one count of aggravated assault and one count of attempted murder.

Two other males involved in the fight were also arrested and were taken at JCC on unrelated warrants.

Phoenix Fire Department officials say two men were transported to hospitals in serious but stable condition.

