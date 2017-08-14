Suns announce 2017-18 schedule

The Suns start the season on on Wednesday, Oct. 18 at 7 p.m. (Source: Phoenix Suns)

Lonzo Ball will be in town during the opening week. Lebron James and Steph Curry visit during spring break.

The NBA announced the Suns 2017-18 schedule that starts with a visit from the Portland Trailblazers to open the season on Wednesday, Oct. 18 at 7 p.m.

"The young guys are going to have a major impact on our rotation," said head coach Earl Watson, who visited the D-backs on Monday to announce "Suns Night" on Sept. 12. "It's a new day and the future is now."

The Cavs will visit the Suns on March 13. There have been rumors of a possible trade between the teams involving Kyrie Irving.

The defending-champion Warriors come through Phoenix twice, on March 17 and April 8. The Lakers will be in town on Oct. 20 and Nov. 13. Oklahoma City's visits are set for Jan. 7 and March 2.

Twenty-one of the 41 home games will be played on Friday through Sunday. A season-long six game homestand is set for Nov. 6-16.

