Flooding keeps Glendale residents out of homes indefinitely

A group of residents of The Glen Condominiums, in Glendale, were still out of their homes Monday after being evacuated early Sunday morning when runoff from a monsoon storm flooded their units.

Lendia Fitzpatrck said she and her husband were awakened by a knock on their door around 4 a.m. Sunday.

“I was in the bed. And when I got out to answer the door, I stepped out onto like 2 1/2 – 3 inches of water throughout my whole apartment,” said Fitzpatrick.

It was firefighters telling her they had to get out. When she opened the door, she said, even more water started flowing in.

“I had to walk out of my apartment with my two children, 1 and 2 years old, through about 3 1/2 – 4 inches of water,” said Fitzpatrick.

Many of the family’s personal belongings were destroyed, kids toys, clothes and furniture.

“Everything from outside flushed inside. Everything, nasty ick. It was disgusting. Pet feces, urine, bird feathers that stuff all causes diseases, cigarette butts,” said Fitzpatrick.

The Phoenix Chapter of the American Red Cross said 12 units were flooded and approximately 40 people displaced. They helped the majority of them by getting them hotel rooms and vouchers for food.

“I have nowhere to go with my kids. Thank God for American Red Cross. They were able to help us at least get a hotel until this is resolved,” said Fitzpatrick.

The units that flooded are ones built below ground level. This is not the first time they flooded. A number of residents said every time it rains, the parking lot in a certain area of the complex floods and many times the lower level apartment landings flood right up to the bottom of the front doors.

“That side doesn’t flood. This side does flood and there is still water standing out there from Sunday morning at about 2 in the morning when it started raining,” said Ruben, who asked we only use his first name.

Ruben’s unit is privately owned. He said his landlord, Tina Pizarro of JTRP Companies, has not been very helpful. When reached by phone, Pizarro said the flooding was an act of nature and she was not responsible. She did, however, agree to give Ruben his full deposit back and one month’s full rent.

Ruben would like to see his landlord pressure the complex’s management company to address the larger issue.

“My owner is not doing anything about it. This is her unit, but she can step up and say, "hey this is my property," and she could force them to do something about the drainage,” said Ruben.

The property is managed by Cornerstone Management.

A man named Zack said they were still assessing the damage and what needed to be done and how best to help the residents.

Zack said he is trying to see if he can place some residents in other properties Cornerstone manages and what it would take to get other residents back in their condos.

