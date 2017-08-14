Report: Trump seriously considering a pardon for former Sheriff Joe Arpaio

Arpaio has been a strong supporter of Trump and campaigned for him. (Source: The Associated Press)

It's only been two weeks since former Maricopa County Sheriff Joe Arpaio was found guilty of criminal contempt for defying a judge's order to stop his immigration sweeps, and there's already talk that his conviction may be thrown out.

President Trump told Fox News the following:

"I am seriously considering a pardon for Sheriff Arpaio. He has done a lot in the fight against illegal immigration. He's a great American patriot and I hate to see what has happened to him."

Arpaio reacted to Trump's comments Monday afternoon.

"I really believe he's trying to do the right thing in our justice and judicial system," said Arpaio. "A big injustice has been done against me and he's a pretty straight shooter. I'm not going to turn it down, but I sure did not make any contacts to ask for it."

Political consultant Jaime Molera said it's a bit unusual for a President to pardon someone so early in their administration, but in this case, it could help Trump politically.

"It plays well to President Trump's base," said Molera. "Think about it. The folks that voted for him unanimously and the folks that still back the President are the same people that really like what Joe Arpaio did."

Activist Lydia Guzman said that if Trump pardons Arpaio, it will be a slap in the face to the Valley's Hispanic community and our entire judicial system.

"Arpaio was guilty of racial profiling, that a lot of folks describe as racism," said Guzman. "If Donald Trump is giving a pardon it will show Donald Trump is accepting that kind of racism."

Arpaio said he is not guilty of any crime.

His attorney filed two new motions in court to have the verdict thrown out and ask for a new trial.

The 85-year old former sheriff faces a possible six months in jail when he is sentenced Oct. 5.

