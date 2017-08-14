3 On Your Side

Glendale couple says gym charged them for personal training they never signed up for

(3 ON YOUR SIDE) -

A Valley man joined a gym to get in shape. Instead, he says it's his wallet that got a workout.

Daniel Ramirez says he and his wife try to stay in shape. So, last October they decided to take their fitness to the next level by joining this gym called EOS Fitness.

“It was a new gym in the area. My wife and I were looking for a place to go that wasn't too expensive and they were on special so we were like, 'Sweet, this is a really good deal,'" Ramirez said.

That deal turned out to be $18 a month for each of them. EOS Fitness offered the couple personal training sessions for an extra fee, but they declined and then agreed to have their monthly membership fees automatically withdrawn from their bank account.

According to Ramirez, he really didn't pay attention to the monthly withdrawals until recently, when he realized he had been charged for personal training.

“And it was there that I was like, 'I don't have personal training,'” Ramirez said.

Concerned, Ramirez looked more carefully at all of his bank statements and realized EOS Fitness had actually been charging him $37 a month for personal training since October. That's more than $300.

Ramirez immediately contacted EOS Fitness and what he heard next, he couldn't believe. 

“I was just telling him, 'Look, I don't have personal training.' He's saying, 'I don't know what to tell you, your signature is on the paper,'” Ramirez said.

What signature? Ramirez says he specifically didn't sign up for personal training. So, he got ahold of that contract.

“And I said, 'That's not my signature,'” Ramirez said. 

It's a signature alright, but Ramirez says it's not his. Ramirez showed us the signature on the personal training contract and his true signature and claims the one on the personal training contract is a forged one. 

Ramirez says EOS Fitness gave him the runaround. So he contacted 3 On Your Side and we asked the fitness center to investigate.

They did and sent us an email saying they, "...are in the process of issuing a refund. However, we are still investigating HOW and WHY this happened."

Ramirez says he really appreciates 3 On Your Side getting his money back and hopes EOS Fitness will investigate how his signature was forged so it won't happen again.

“I wanna see something at least try to be done about it instead of me just getting my money and saying, 'Well whoever the next guy is good luck to you.' I'd like to have something done," Ramirez said. 

EOS was very responsive and quick to resolve the issue. In fact, they tell us they will be mailing him out a refund check.

