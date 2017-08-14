Traffic stop leads to drug arrest on I-40

A traffic stop on Interstate 40 ended with the arrest of three people after a search finds marijuana edibles packaged similar to breakfast cereal.

Yavapai County Sheriff spokesman Dwight Develyn said an equipment violation caused the sheriff deputy to pull over a car heading east on I-40 in Ash Fork on August 9 around 6:45 a.m.

The car was searched after the deputy detected the odor of marijuana coming from the passenger area.

Deputies found a white cooler containing a garbage bag full of marijuana edibles, hash, hash oil and many other THC based products.

Deputies arrested Julian Camachjo-Soto, 27, Demitrio Uriostegui, 22, and Gerardo Lopez, 25. A fourth person in the car as not charged.

Uriostegui and Lopez were issued criminal citations for possession of marijuana and possession of drug paraphernalia.

Camacho-Soto was transported to the Yavapai County Jail and booked for Possession of Marijuana, Possession of Drug Paraphernalia and Possession of Narcotic Drugs. He remains in custody on a $10,000 bond.

