Tempe police need help identifying assault suspect

Tempe police are looking for this man who is a suspect in an assault. (Source: Tempe Police Dept.)

Tempe police are seeking the public's help in identifying a man that brutally assaulted an employee of a motel last month.

Tempe Police spokeswoman Detective Liliana Duran said the incident happened July 10 around 6:30 p.m. at the Motel 6 located at 1720 south Priest Drive.

In surveillance video, a man is seen talking to an employee of the motel regarding a room. Then the conversation turns violent when the man suddenly attacks the employee with a punch to the face. The motel employee, down on the ground, is then seen being pummeled and kicked by the man.

The victim was seriously injured in the attack.

Duran said they are looking for a black man with short dark hair, and a goatee who is about 30 years old, 6 foot tall and about 200-220 lbs. He ran away from the motel after the assault, said Duran.

If you know this man you are urged to contact Tempe Police, 480-350-8311.

