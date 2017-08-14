Reward for info in Bartlett Lake hit-and-run increased; MCSO releases sketch of boat

The reward for information leading to an arrest in a serious boat accident at Bartlett Lake is up to $6,000.

The crash happened early in the afternoon on Saturday, Aug. 5, and left a teenage boy in serious condition.

Alec Medina, 15, suffered severe head and face trauma. He is still in the hospital and is looking at the probability of undergoing several more surgeries as he recovers from the head-on crash.

Medina's jet-ski collided with a speed boat, which vanished after the crash.

"He was at the lake on a jet-ski and apparently the boat went where it wasn't supposed to and ran him over and they just took off," Chris Garcia, Alec's father, said.

The Maricopa County Sheriff's Office has been looking for that boat and its occupants. A couple of days after the crash, MCSO put out the word that investigators wanted to talk to two "persons of interest."

When announcing the increased reward Monday, MCSO released digital sketches of what the boat might look like along with descriptions of it and the people aboard.

Approx. 18-foot fishing-style design. Possible aluminum hull. Light gray lower half with dark charcoal or purple colored stripe/design above it. Black lettering somewhere on the side. Possible paint scratch on port side, 3-5 feet forward of transom.

Black outboard motor.

Single windshield only in front of driver seat area on starboard side.

Possible bench seat in front of aft deck. Deck area was gray carpeted and large enough to accommodate a person reclining across it.

There is walking room between bench seat and driver and passenger seat.

White bimini top. Not big. It only covered the passenger/driver seat.

White male, 30 years old.

Stocky build (5'7",190 pounds with bit of a belly); tan.

Buzz haircut, dirty blond or light brown hair.

Trimmed goatee facial hair.

White female with light complexion, mid-to late-20s.

Medium build (not thin).

Long, dark hair (approximately to just above mid-back).

Two-piece bikini, unknown color.

No visible tattoos.

If you know anything about this incident, please call MCSO at 602-876-1011.

