SR51 ramp metering device adjustments begin this week

Arizona Department of Transportation will begin to make adjustments to the metering ramp signals along the State Route 51 this week.

ADOT officials said the timing of ramp-meter signals along southbound SR51 are being adjusted to respond to the flow of morning rush-hour traffic.

Instead of the ramp meters being programmed with predetermined red-light intervals, the system will use data from traffic-flow sensors embedded in the freeway's pavement to adjust the signal timing, officials said.

When morning rush-hour traffic slows, the ramp meters may hold vehicles several additional seconds to help ease the congestion.

The change involves southbound SR 51 on-ramp meters from Greenway to Thomas roads. The southbound ramp meter at Shea Boulevard isn't currently in use.

As with the northbound State Route 51 ramp meters during the afternoon rush hour, the southbound meters may even turn off earlier in the morning based on how well freeway traffic is flowing.

Drivers may notice new signs along southbound SR 51 on-ramps advising them of the signal timing changes.

